Odd hurricane season so far

The start of hurricane season in June has been active in the form of named storms, but not in hurricane activity.

Compared to last season, in 2024, June through September was rather inactive, but 2024 did see a resurgence of activity following the peak season. With a little more than a month to go, we could see a similar peak in activity by the end of the season in November. The average amount of named storms in a season rounds to 14, which 2025 is on par with. We have seen significantly fewer hurricanes this year, but the season is not yet finished.

The one trait that makes 2025 stand out from 2024 is the absence of a landfall hurricane. If this continues to be true, 2025 will resemble 2015 and be marked as the 17Th year of no landfall in the history of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's record keeping.

NOAA predicts the 2025 season will bring "... a range of 13 to 19 total named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher). Of those, 6-10 are forecast to become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3-5 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher). NOAA has a 70% confidence in these ranges."

We will have to wait and observe what's to come in the 2025 hurricane season, which ends November 30Th.