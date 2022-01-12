Not As Cold Today

After a cold, below normal start with temperatures in the teens and low 20s, high pressure will continue to slide east allowing for seasonal/slightly above normal high temps this afternoon. A cold front may spark a few spotty showers Thursday. The winds kick back up on Friday with northerly gusts up to 30-35 mph. The cold air seeps back in on Saturday and snow/rain is possible Sunday afternoon as an area of low pressure moves up the eastern seaboard. The type of precipitation we receive, depends on the track of the low and the warmer air aloft.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a north wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 27.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Sunday: A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

M.L.King Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

