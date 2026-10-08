Nice warm up Thursday

Good morning. Happy Thursday!

Another bright one in store for us today. We are looking at one of our warmest days this week arriving this afternoon. Mild winds turn breezy Thursday morning and afternoon. Conditions see a change as soon as Saturday with pending tropical moisture. The first day of the weekend is trending dry, with Sunday claiming most of the impacts. A decaying tropical system looks to bring bands of rain from the south throughout Sunday and into Monday. We will rebound and see clearing conditions for Tuesday.

Overnight

Clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 73.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night

A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Sunday

Showers, mainly after 8am. High near 68.

Sunday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 61.

Columbus Day

A chance of showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night

A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 63.