Next weathermaker arrives Thursday

We are tracking a potent cold front that will bring pre-frontal showers late Wednesday night. Widespread showers will trickle Thursday morning and will continue through the afternoon. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, especially during the early afternoon. Looks like the greatest energy will be out ahead of the main line of showers/storms—which means right now the severe weather risk is on the lower end. We'll have to monitor this system over the next day to see how the energy progresses, to see if we'll need to modify our expectations.

There will be sufficient moisture with this system for us to see widespread rain totals around 1" across the region. Guidance has been hinting at isolated locations picking up totals up to 1.5". On the backside of the cold front, northwesterly flow will keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s Friday. Lots of dry time in the cards for us this weekend as temperatures hover in the mid to upper 60s.