New month brings a change to the forecast

Good morning, happy Sunday!

We are entering a new month and it looks like June will start off with drier conditions. The rain may have moved on, but a little moisture still lingers. Overnight and into the early hours of our Sunday we could see some patchy fog develop. With this, drive carefully if you are headed out before the noon hour. Temperatures will climb throughout the afternoon, with highs expected near averages. Sunshine will cut through most of the moisture, with partly sunny skies expected. Warmer weather is on the way as we roll into Monday and the rest of the workweek.