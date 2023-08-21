Nearing record warmth this afternoon!

BALTIMORE — Get ready for a hot and humid start to the work week! Temperatures will climb into the mid-90s. We have a good chance of challenging the old record high temperature of 97° set back in 1899! That is a 124-year-old record! A Code Orange Air Quality alert is in place for the Baltimore metro and the Eastern Shore. There will be plenty of sunshine with high thin clouds lingering overhead as a backdoor cold front swings through the region into Tuesday. Behind this boundary, temperatures will drop back into the 80s through Thursday. The 90s make a comeback on Friday as a warm front lifts to our north. Thursday through Saturday will be the next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. This trend persists into the first half of the weekend with cooler temperatures, in the 80s.

Stay sunny & cool!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 95. Calm wind becoming northwest 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 80.