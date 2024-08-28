Nearing record warmth on this Wednesday!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Nearing record warmth today, with high temperatures approaching 100°. The old record of 101° was set back in 1948. The high heat and humidity will fuel storms and showers during the later-afternoon and evening hours as a cold front slides through. Some of the storms may be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has most north of Annapolis under a Slight Risk (level 2/5) with damaging winds and hail as the main threats. Scattered storms and showers will stick around later this week, and temperatures will drop into the 80s. Scattered showers and storms develop on Saturday afternoon and evening before conditions dry out for the weekend's second half. Right now, Labor Day appears to be sunny & seasonal with lower humidity!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Heat index values as high as 104. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Calm wind becoming north 5-10 mph after midnight.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Saturday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Labor Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.