Nearing record warmth in early November!

BALTIMORE — Plenty of clouds linger overhead today as a cold front approaches from the west. Breezy southwest winds ahead of the front will allow temperatures to climb near record levels, in the mid to upper-70s! The old record high temperature of 78 degrees was set back in 1994. An isolated shower or two is possible as the cold front crosses the area this afternoon. Showers linger into Friday and temperatures get knocked down into the 50s. Feeling chilly for Veteran's Day and through the entire weekend as temperatures remain in the 50s. There will be plenty of sunshine through the first half of next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Isolated showers between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Veterans Day Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.