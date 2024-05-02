Nearing record warmth again!

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Here we go again, we are going to challenge the record high today of 90° set back in 2018! Skies will be sunny and dry with light northwest winds. Clouds increase throughout Friday and an onshore wind will drop temperatures into the upper-70s. Cooling down even more this weekend with highs in the mid to upper-60s with shower and thunderstorm chances. A few pop up showers can be expected late day Saturday before the bulk of the moisture arrives on Sunday with thunderstorm chances. Another unsettled pattern sets up into early next week with temperatures returning back to our summertime feels.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 90. West wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5-10 mph.

Friday Increasing clouds, with a high near 78.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.