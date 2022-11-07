Nearing record warmth

BALTIMORE — Starting off the work week with high temperatures in the mid to upper-70s with plenty of sunshine! There is a chance we could tie the record high temperature of 77° that was set back in 2020. Northerly winds will help temperatures cool down into the middle of the week. High temperatures will be in the upper-50s and low-60s. Rain showers enter the region on Friday and temperatures will trend milder for the end of the week. Showers linger into the start of the weekend with a high of 65° on Saturday. Drier on Sunday, but afternoon temperatures will struggle to hit the low-50s.

Today Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 44. North wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 61. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 38. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 59.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Veterans Day Showers likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 50.