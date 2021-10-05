Muggy With Morning Patchy Dense Fog

Watch out for patchy dense fog this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. The humidity sticks around and isolated showers and storms are possible this afternoon/evening. The chance for showers and storms continues into the weekend, although the chances will be much lower by the end of the week. Temperatures today into the start of next week will be above normal in the mid to upper 70s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Areas of fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. East wind 3 to 8 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Friday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Columbus Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

