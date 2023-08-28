Muggy start to the work week

BALTIMORE — The work week kicks off to a muggy start with a few shower chances. Given how humid the airmass is we can expect spotty rain to linger until Wednesday when we we see a cold front move through the east coast drying us out for the end of the week and weekend. Temperatures this week will be well below average as we see our daytime highs hanging in the low 80s and even dropping to the upper 70s post cold front on Thursday. Friday and the weekend look to be more sun filled with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s.

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Monday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. East wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 70. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8am, then a chance of showers between 8am and 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 11am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 84.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.