Muggy and stormy start to the work week

BALTIMORE — The morning start off warm and muggy as out weather maker is bringing in a moist southerly flow that will set us up for a stormy afternoon. Thanks to the southerly winds, highs will hang in the low 80s despite the cloud cover. The Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a Marginal (level 1/5) risk as storms are expected to be strong to severe. All threats of severe weather will be in play for this afternoon. After, the weather will quiet down and become sunny with lower humidity. This will continue into the weekend as well.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Monday Isolated showers before 9am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then showers likely. Low around 65. West wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday A slight chance of showers before 9am. Partly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 83.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.