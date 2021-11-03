Mostly Sunny With a Cold Morning & Chilly Afternoon

A frosty start with Frost and Freeze alerts. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect until 10 am this morning. A mostly sunny sky will prevail today with highs only in the low to mid 50s. A light westerly breeze will make it feel like the mid to upper 40s. Warmer temps will arrive by the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

Today: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Light northwest wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 3 to 6 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light north wind.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

