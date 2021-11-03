Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly Sunny With a Cold Morning & Chilly Afternoon

Below normal temps will stick around....
items.[0].image.alt
Lynette Charles
Freeze & Frost Alerts.jpg
Posted at 6:53 AM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 07:18:35-04

A frosty start with Frost and Freeze alerts. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect until 10 am this morning. A mostly sunny sky will prevail today with highs only in the low to mid 50s. A light westerly breeze will make it feel like the mid to upper 40s. Warmer temps will arrive by the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

7 DAY.jpg

Today: Areas of frost before 10am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 33. Light northwest wind.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54. North wind 3 to 6 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Light north wind.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 55. North wind 6 to 8 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 65.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018