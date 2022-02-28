Mostly Sunny But Cold For The Last Day of February

Mostly sunny and chilly conditions will prevail today with highs only in the mid 40s. A warm front will move through tomorrow. In response, highs will rise to above normal in the mid to upper 50s tomorrow. It will be breezy with southerly gusts up to 20-25 mph. Temperatures get milder on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s. Another front will drop in by the end of the week. The weekend is warmer with highs on Sunday in the upper 60s to 70 degrees with showers possible.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 45. North wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 56. South wind 5 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 62. Light west wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.