Mostly Sunny and Still Windy to Kick Off the Work Week

Plenty of sunshine will be on tap today but so will windy conditions. NW winds will gust up to 25-35 mph. Highs will be in the mid 60s, which is slightly below normal. Dry conditions will continue through the week and temps will continue to rise into the upper 70s by Thursday. A cold front will move through dropping temps into the low 60s by the weekend.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 76. West wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 63.