Watch
Weather

Actions

Mostly Sunny And Still Cold

Snow on the way.....
items.[0].videoTitle
Weather Update 1/27
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 07:24:50-05
7 DAY.jpg

Temps are in the teens but feel like the single digits this morning. Highs will make it up to a few degrees warmer than yesterday, courtesy of a southerly breezy this afternoon. Snow will move in tomorrow afternoon into Saturday morning. The highest snow totals will be along the Eastern Shore and Delmarva with 3-6" possible. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday 7PM until Saturday 7PM. 1-3"possible west of the bay. It will be cold & blustery Saturday and Sunday. Winds may gust up to 40 mph making it feel like below zero and single digits on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.
Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.
Friday Night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Blustery.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.
Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:39 PM, Dec 17, 2018