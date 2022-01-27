Mostly Sunny And Still Cold

Lynette Charles

Temps are in the teens but feel like the single digits this morning. Highs will make it up to a few degrees warmer than yesterday, courtesy of a southerly breezy this afternoon. Snow will move in tomorrow afternoon into Saturday morning. The highest snow totals will be along the Eastern Shore and Delmarva with 3-6" possible. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Friday 7PM until Saturday 7PM. 1-3"possible west of the bay. It will be cold & blustery Saturday and Sunday. Winds may gust up to 40 mph making it feel like below zero and single digits on Sunday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 35. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. South wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Friday: Snow likely, mainly after 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday Night: Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. North wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Snow likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Blustery, with a northwest wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 15. Blustery.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.