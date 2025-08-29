Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mostly dry & sunny skies to end the week

You'll love the weather on Labor Day weekend!
Sunshine continues over the next week, along with a cool down. Nighttime lows will dip down to the upper 50s this weekend! A weak front slides through Friday, but forecast models show the rain staying out of our state. The front will reinforce the cool air this weekend. Labor Day looks gorgeous, however, if you plan to head to the beaches you may need a sweater as it'll be quite a bit cooler there!
BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! While a cold front slides through the region today, most areas will remain dry with plenty of sunshine to end the week! Highs will rise near 80° this afternoon. Behind the cold front, cooler air works into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal, with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the upper-70s. Labor Day weekend will be bright and beautiful though with abundant sunshine! Rain chances increase towards the end of the next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 79.
Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.
Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.
Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

