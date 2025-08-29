Mostly dry & sunny skies to end the week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! While a cold front slides through the region today, most areas will remain dry with plenty of sunshine to end the week! Highs will rise near 80° this afternoon. Behind the cold front, cooler air works into the region just in time for the holiday weekend. Temperatures will fall below normal, with lows in the upper-50s and highs in the upper-70s. Labor Day weekend will be bright and beautiful though with abundant sunshine! Rain chances increase towards the end of the next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Labor Day Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Thursday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.