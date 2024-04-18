Mostly dry skies today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly dry today with lingering clouds. A cold front moves through on Friday- generating some showers during the afternoon and evening. Drier skies are in store for the weekend with temperatures in the low-70s on Saturday. Temperatures fall below normal on Sunday, in the low to mid-60s. High pressure continues into early next week, leaving us with plenty of dry time, sunshine, and near-normal temperatures for Earth Day. The next best chance for showers arrives by the middle of next week.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 47. East wind 5-10 mph.

Friday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Tuesday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.