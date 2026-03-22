Mostly cloudy today with rain late

Good Sunday!

We’ll see more cloud cover today compared to yesterday, but with increasing southerly flow, temperatures will climb significantly. Some spots may approach the 80° mark! Areas along the Chesapeake Bay will stay a bit cooler due to the onshore breeze.

WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday weather WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Sunday weather

A front moves through late tonight, bringing the chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. It’s a fast-moving system, so most of the moisture will clear out by daybreak Monday.

Monday and Tuesday will be dry, but breezy, with wind gusts over 25 mph at times.

Rain chances return late this week.

Have a great Sunday,

Dylan