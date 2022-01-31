Watch
Mostly Cloudy And Still Below Normal

Warming trend begins....
Weather Update 1/31
Posted at 7:19 AM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 07:21:16-05

It won't be as cold as yesterday but temps will remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A warming trend will continue into the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s. A system will approach by mid-week bringing the chance for rain on Thursday and rain and snow on Friday.

Stay tuned!

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.
Monday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 3 to 7 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light east wind.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night: A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.
Friday: Rain likely before 1pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

