Mostly Cloudy And Still Below Normal

It won't be as cold as yesterday but temps will remain below average with highs in the mid to upper 30s. A warming trend will continue into the end of the week. Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 50s. A system will approach by mid-week bringing the chance for rain on Thursday and rain and snow on Friday.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph.

Monday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 40. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Light east wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46.

Wednesday Night: A chance of rain after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Thursday Night: Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday: Rain likely before 1pm, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 34.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.