Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Morning sprinkles; drier & cloudy afternoon

Temperature roller coaster ride...
Our Nor'easter has pushed offshore, which means the worst of the wind and rain have passed! It'll be cloudy tonight and through most of Tuesday, along with patchy drizzle here and there. With a switch in the wind direction, you'll notice a significant warm up tomorrow, as many of you will reach the low 70s.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Monday Night weather
HIGHS.jpg
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Morning drizzle gives way to a drier afternoon, with seasonal highs in the upper-60s. Clouds linger throughout the day before gradual clearing occurs on Wednesday. Temperatures cool down late-week, with highs slightly below normal, in the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday. Readings return to the low to mid-70s this weekend with mostly dry skies! Shower chances increase Sunday evening into Monday.

Have a sunny day!

7DAY.jpg

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.
Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5-10 mph.
Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 44.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A high near 69.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
APP_Try1.png

News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Kelly Groft