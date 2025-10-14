Morning sprinkles; drier & cloudy afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Morning drizzle gives way to a drier afternoon, with seasonal highs in the upper-60s. Clouds linger throughout the day before gradual clearing occurs on Wednesday. Temperatures cool down late-week, with highs slightly below normal, in the mid-60s on Thursday and Friday. Readings return to the low to mid-70s this weekend with mostly dry skies! Shower chances increase Sunday evening into Monday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy drizzle this morning. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. North wind around 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Partly cloudy, with a high near 70.

Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 43.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a chance of showers. A high near 69.