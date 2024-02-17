Morning snow; blustery afternoon

BALTIMORE — Winter Weather alerts expire around daybreak with snow showers tapering by mid-morning. The system exits the region and clouds clear out this afternoon with blustery northwest winds to follow. Temperatures warm into the low-40s, with wind chills in the 30s. Expect melting to occur this afternoon. Skies stay dry and sunny for Sunday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Plenty of sunshine for President's day with temperatures in the mid to upper-40s. Temperatures will rebound back into the 50s for the rest of the week with a quick rain chance back Thursday into Friday.

Have a sunny day!

wmar

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of snow before 1pm. Gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind increasing to 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 22. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.

Thursday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Friday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Breezy.