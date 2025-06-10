Morning showers to afternoon sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Widely scattered showers linger through mid-morning before skies gradually clear throughout the second half of the day. The cold front slides through, which keeps the chance of a stray pop-up shower/storm east of the bay this afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low to mid-80s with humidity steadily decreasing. Wednesday will be sunny and seasonal with low humidity! Hot and humid on Thursday and Friday with highs in the low-90s! Isolated showers and storms are possible later in the day on Friday. Shower chances increase heading into Father's Day weekend, and temperatures will cool down into the 80s.
7 Day Forecast:
Today A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Gradual clearing in the afternoon, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Light west wind.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 92.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.
Friday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Saturday A chance of showers, then possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84.
Saturday Night Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Sunday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.