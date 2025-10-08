Morning showers to a sunny afternoon!

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Showers come to an end by mid-morning with drier skies and more sunshine expected this afternoon. High temperatures will range in the low-70s today. Clear skies and northerly winds overnight will set the stage for chilly morning temperatures on Thursday and Friday mornings! There is a chance that some areas to the west of the bay could see their first frost of the season! Sunny skies to finish the week before more clouds roll in this weekend. We are carefully monitoring a coastal storm system Saturday night into Sunday. This storm has the potential to bring another round of rainfall to Maryland, especially on Sunday. Models differ on the track of the storm, and most models take the bulk of the rain out to sea, but a slight shift westward could increase our rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Showers and possibly a thunderstorm through mid-morning. High near 72. West wind 5-15 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25-30 mph.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48. North wind around 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 44.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Saturday Partly sunny, with a high near 69.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Columbus Day A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.