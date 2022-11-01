Morning showers taper

BALTIMORE — Starting the day off with a few showers and plenty of cloud cover. Showers taper off and clouds will decrease this afternoon with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. More sunshine will prevail for the second half of the week with unseasonably warm temperatures. This weekend will be mild with highs in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers before 8am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.