Morning showers taper

Above normal temps...
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete gives a "Strange" forecast
Posted at 3:23 AM, Nov 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-01 03:23:51-04

BALTIMORE — Starting the day off with a few showers and plenty of cloud cover. Showers taper off and clouds will decrease this afternoon with highs in the upper-60s and low-70s. More sunshine will prevail for the second half of the week with unseasonably warm temperatures. This weekend will be mild with highs in the mid-70s with mostly sunny skies.

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of showers before 8am. Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 52. Northwest wind around 6 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Calm wind.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 48.
Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 69.
Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

