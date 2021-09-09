Morning Showers & Storms Will Give Way To Drier Conditions This Afternoon

A cold front will push southeast this morning. Skies will gradually clear west to east. It will be cooler and there is a slight chance for a few afternoon showers. Highs will struggle to reach 80 degrees. High pressure will provide plenty of sunshine for the weekend. Seasonal on Saturday and warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 80s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 5pm, then scattered showers. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 57. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.