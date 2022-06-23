Morning Showers; Drier Afternoon

BALTIMORE — Showers linger this morning so watch out for some ponding of water on roadways. There will be a plethora of clouds around today—helping temperatures stay below normal, in the 70s. More sunshine peeks through the clouds Friday, and temperatures rebound into the 80s. Trending warmer this weekend with highs in the upper-80s and low-90s. A cold front brings the chance for showers and storms on Monday afternoon. Drier weather prevails for Tuesday with below normal temperatures.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Cloudy, with a high near 74. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 65. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Sunday Night A chance of showers after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Monday Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 85.