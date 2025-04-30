Morning showers & clouds; afternoon sunshine & warmth

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! A few showers and storms that survive the mountains will taper off early this morning. Temperatures will remain above normal today, with highs in the mid 80s again. Isolated showers are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Another round of storms will slide into the region Friday evening. Scattered storms and showers look possible early Saturday, but there is hope it will all clear out by the afternoon. Temperatures cool for the weekend. Back to the mid 70s and dry skies next week.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Light northeast wind.

Thursday A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday Showers. High near 76.

Saturday Night Showers. Low around 54.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 71.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 72.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a high near 75.