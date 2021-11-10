Morning Showers and Afternoon Sun

Morning showers will give way to sunshine by this afternoon. Temps will stay above normal through the end of the week. Friday a strong cold front will barrel through bringing heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. We will dry out and cool down for the weekend into next week with highs in the 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

Wednesday: Scattered sprinkles before 7am. Sunny, with a high near 70. West wind 6 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. Light northeast wind.

Veterans Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Low around 57. Southeast wind around 9 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Friday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers between 1pm and 4pm. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 35.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 52.