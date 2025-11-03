Morning showers; afternoon sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Showers will graze the I-95 corridor and areas southeast through the morning. Showers will decrease this afternoon and sunshine will increase! High temperatures will rise into the low to mid-60s. There will be plenty of sunshine this week, with highs in the 60s and breezy winds during the day. Rain chances increase Friday evening as a front approaches. Showers return on Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain in the morning. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 64. Calm wind becoming west around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 44. West wind around 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 20-25 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Wednesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 60.