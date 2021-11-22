Morning Scattered Showers With Afternoon Gusty Winds

Morning scattered showers will give way to drier weather and gusty NW 20- 25 mph winds this afternoon. In the wake of the cold front, high temps will tumble into the mid 40s tomorrow. Breezy conditions will continue into to tomorrow and it will feel like late December. Below normal temperatures and ample sunshine will prevail into mid week. Thanksgiving will feature sun and clouds and above normal highs in the upper 50s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Monday: Scattered showers before 9am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 28. Northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tuesday Night: Clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

