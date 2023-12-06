Morning raindrops and flurries

BALTIMORE — A clipper system exits the region early and sparks some light showers and even some snowflakes west of I-95. No big impacts expected for the morning commute. Winds increase today with wind gusts upwards of 30 mph at times. This will make it feel more like the mid-30s, even though high temperatures will be in the mid-40s. Winds relax tonight and skies will clear, helping temperatures plummet into the 20s, making for a cold start to Thursday. A milder end to the week with temperatures rebounding back into the 50s on Friday with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will near 60 degrees both days this weekend with Saturday being the weekend winner. A healthy dose of rain and gusty winds is expected on Sunday afternoon and evening before we dry out early next week. Temperatures will return back to seasonal levels early next week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Light rain and flurries before 9am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 9am and noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Northwest wind 8-18 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 28. West wind 5-15 mph.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Sunday Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Breezy.

Sunday Night Showers. Low around 41. Breezy.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 52.