Morning rain; afternoon wind

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A cold front moves through this morning, bringing rain showers to the area and windy conditions during the afternoon. Northwest wind gusts will range between 25-30 mph at times. There will be more sunshine later today with high temperatures rising into the upper-50s and low-60s. Dry and seasonal mid-week. Thanksgiving day is looking soggy and windy, especially in the morning! Drying out on Friday with below freezing temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs will only rebound into the low-40s on Saturday and Sunday with a winter-like morning feel.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 43.

Thanksgiving Day Rain. High near 53.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.