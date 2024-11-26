Watch Now
Morning rain; afternoon wind

Wet & windy for Thanksgiving Day...
Our next cold front is set to move in on Tuesday morning, bringing rain in the morning and wind in the afternoon. Temperatures start to drop after that. We fall into the 50s heading into Thanksgiving. Thursday looks wet too, mostly in the morning. There is some hope the second half of the day dries out. Highs are back in the 40s by the weekend with overnight lows falling into the mid 20s through early next week
BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! A cold front moves through this morning, bringing rain showers to the area and windy conditions during the afternoon. Northwest wind gusts will range between 25-30 mph at times. There will be more sunshine later today with high temperatures rising into the upper-50s and low-60s. Dry and seasonal mid-week. Thanksgiving day is looking soggy and windy, especially in the morning! Drying out on Friday with below freezing temperatures heading into the weekend. Highs will only rebound into the low-40s on Saturday and Sunday with a winter-like morning feel.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Showers likely. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 60. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. West wind 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 54.
Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 43.
Thanksgiving Day Rain. High near 53.
Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Friday Partly cloudy, with a high near 48.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 26.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 40.
Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 40.
Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 25.
Monday Partly cloudy, with a high near 41.

