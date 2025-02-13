Morning rain; afternoon sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Rain showers linger into the morning with drier skies expected this afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper-40s and even low-50s! Valentines day will be dry and chilly with more sunshine. A brief wintry mix is possible on Saturday morning, but the weekend will feature a mostly rain event. This will lead to soggy conditions through Sunday and winds will become gusty. Temperatures will climb into the 50s on Sunday. Temperatures plummet next week, into the 30s with dry conditions through the middle of the week.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A chance of rain before 10am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 50. Variable wind becoming west 10-20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30-35 mph.

Tonight Clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 25-30 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Saturday A chance of rain. High near 42.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 36.

Sunday Rain. High near 54.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Washington's Birthday Sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 33.