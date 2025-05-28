Morning rain; afternoon showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Wednesday! Grab the umbrella and have the windshield wipers going, because it will be a soggy morning commute with periods of heavy rain through midday. The showers will become spotty this afternoon and evening. Thursday is trending drier now, with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine! It will be a rainy finish to the week as another storm system impacts the region. There is a chance for a thunderstorm as well. Showers linger into Saturday before skies dry out on Sunday! Weekend high temperatures will range in the mid to upper-70s! It will be a sunny and seasonal start to next week!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday Showers. High near 64. East wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers likely. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 58. East wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.

Saturday Night Clearing, with a low around 53.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.