Morning Patchy Fog Then Some Afternoon Sun

We kick this Wednesday off with patchy fog/mist. The fog will burn off by mid-morning and by the late afternoon some sun will show itself. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to 80 degrees. More sunshine and warmer temps will arrive by the end of the week with record highs possible on Friday. Showers are likely on Saturday as a cold front moves through. It will be seasonal sweater weather on Sunday into the beginning of next week with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Wednesday: Patchy drizzle before 10am. Areas of fog between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light west wind.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: Showers likely after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 68.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Monday Night: Clear, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

