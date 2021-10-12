Morning Patchy Fog/Drizzle

Watch out for patchy fog/drizzle this morning. Clouds will hover for much of the day with a few breaks of sun possible this afternoon. Highs will be above normal in the low 70s. More sun and heat is in the forecast starting Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s through the first half of the weekend. The next chance for showers is on Saturday. Sweater weather returns on Sunday into the start of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday: Patchy drizzle before 11am, then isolated showers after 11am. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Patchy fog after 3am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light north wind.

Wednesday: Patchy fog before 10am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

