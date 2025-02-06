Morning mix to rain

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! A wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet is sliding through early this morning. This will create a light glaze of ice northwest of the beltway. Winter Weather Advisories are underway until 12 PM for the entire area. Sidewalks, driveways, and roads could all be slick, so be careful! As temperatures warm up throughout the morning, the mix changes over to rain before conditions dry out midday. Temperatures climb back into the upper-40s and low-50s. Sunny and more seasonal for Friday before temperatures drop heading into the weekend. Another round of wintry weather arrives on Saturday. There is another winter system that could bring some accumulating snow showers on Tuesday, but there is still plenty of uncertainty with the timing. Stick with Maryland's Most Accurate Weather Team for updates.

7 Day Forecast:

Today Rain mixed with sleet early. Patchy fog. High near 49. Southeast wind 5-15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight Patchy fog between. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. West wind around 5-10 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Saturday A slight chance of snow, then rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 31.

Sunday Partly cloudy, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Monday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39.

Monday Night Snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Tuesday Rain and snow. High near 38.

Tuesday Night Rain and snow likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday A chance of rain and snow early. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.