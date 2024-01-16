Morning mix of snow and freezing drizzle

BALTIMORE — Steady light snow continues through the morning hours- leaving untreated and secondary roads snow-covered and slippery. Expect difficult travel this morning with a likely chance of delays/closures. A Winter Storm Warning is in place for areas northwest of the bay until 10 AM as snowfall totals upwards of 4-6" is possible when it's all said and done. Isolated spots could get closer to 7". Winter Weather Advisories continue for the Eastern Shore through daybreak. As warmer air noses in from the south closer to the tail end of the event, there may be a changeover to freezing drizzle from the metro-southeastward. Everything wraps up around noon with blustery winds on the backside of this system, with northwest wind gusts up to 30 mph at times. Arctic high pressure settles in tonight through Wednesday- creating a frigid feel across the state! Wind chills on Wednesday morning will be in the single digits and even sub-zero across higher terrain. More clouds on Thursday before our next chance of some light snow showers on Friday. Feeling bitterly cold this weekend with morning temperatures in the teens and afternoon highs at or below freezing.

7 Day Forecast:

Tuesday Rain, snow, and freezing rain likely before 1pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a north wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 15. Northwest wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Wednesday Mostly Sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Thursday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night A chance of snow after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 27.

Friday A chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 34.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Saturday Partly cloudy, with a high near 29. Blustery.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 17. Blustery.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34. Breezy.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.