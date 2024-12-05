Morning mix; a gusty afternoon

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Our northern areas have a good chance of seeing some flurries mixing with rain showers this morning as a cold front swings through. There will be a lot of melting with temperatures above freezing some impacts look low. The moisture wraps up by mid-morning with gusty winds to follow this afternoon. Wind Advisories will be in effect for the entire area through 6 PM as wind gusts could range between 40-50 mph at times. Feeling blustery on Friday with wind chills in the 20s throughout the day. Dry skies this weekend with highs in the 40s. Warming up into the 50s and 60s next week with rain chances!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Scattered rain and snow showers in the morning. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with temperatures starting off in the 40s before gradually falling through the 30s during the day. Breezy, with a west wind 15-30 mph, with gusts as high as 40-50 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 24.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 40.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Monday Showers. High near 55.

Monday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Tuesday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62.

Tuesday Night Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56.