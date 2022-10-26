Morning fog with isolated showers today

BALTIMORE — Waking up to dense fog around the area this morning. A few isolated showers are possible today this afternoon as a strong cold front will slide through. Southerly winds will allow temperatures to range in the mid to upper-60s for most. Cooling down heading into Friday as we struggle to get into the low 60s. Expect more sunshine late-week. Heading into the Halloween weekend will be nice as temperatures sit right around normal. Halloween night itself could see some late rain showers which could end up cutting trick-or-treating short.

Stay tuned!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers before 11am, then a slight chance of showers after 2pm. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 50. West wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 66. North wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 43. North wind around 8 mph.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 61.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 66.