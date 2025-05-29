Morning fog to afternoon sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Patchy fog with clouds this morning with some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will climb to seasonal levels, in the upper-70s. A pop-up shower is possible this evening, but rain coverage will be minimal. Looking ahead to Friday, a robust upper-level disturbance will quickly form near the mid-Atlantic coast, which will lead to showers Friday evening/night. There will be enough instability for a few thunderstorms, with a few producing hail and damaging winds. The showers clear out on Saturday, with increasing sunshine on Sunday,
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south wind.
Friday Showers. Patchy fog. High near 78.
Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59.
Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 74.
Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 51.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.