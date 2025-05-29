Morning fog to afternoon sunshine

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Patchy fog with clouds this morning with some afternoon sunshine. High temperatures will climb to seasonal levels, in the upper-70s. A pop-up shower is possible this evening, but rain coverage will be minimal. Looking ahead to Friday, a robust upper-level disturbance will quickly form near the mid-Atlantic coast, which will lead to showers Friday evening/night. There will be enough instability for a few thunderstorms, with a few producing hail and damaging winds. The showers clear out on Saturday, with increasing sunshine on Sunday,

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Patchy fog. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light south wind.

Friday Showers. Patchy fog. High near 78.

Friday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 59.

Saturday Showers, with thunderstorms. High near 74.

Saturday Night A chance of thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.