Morning fog & afternoon clouds

BALTIMORE — Areas of fog develop this morning and clouds linger throughout the day. Patchy drizzle is possible as well so keep the umbrella nearby! Southerly winds will help temperatures approach 70° this afternoon. A cold front then brings us a chance for isolated rain showers on Wednesday with highs even milder, in the low to mid-70s. There will be more sunshine to look forward to late-week with high temperatures returning back to seasonal levels. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s this weekend. Sunny skies are in store for Saturday with increasing clouds on Sunday and into early next week.

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of rain before 8am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of rain between 8am and 2pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight A slight chance of rain after 2am. Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday A chance of rain, mainly after 8am. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 68.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 46.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Sunday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 40%.