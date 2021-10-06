Morning Fog/Mist & Hovering Afternoon Clouds

Starting the day with patchy fog/mist. Clouds will hover throughout the day with highs in the low to mid 70s. It will be drier and warmer by the end of the week. Highs will be in the upper 70s. The chance for showers moves back in over the weekend. Ample sunshine returns to kick off the beginning of next week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

7 Day Forecast:

Today: Isolated showers between 8am and 2pm. Areas of fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy, with a high near 78. East wind 3 to 7 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy, with a low around 61. Light southeast wind.

Friday: Cloudy, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Columbus Day: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

