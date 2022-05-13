Morning Fog And Isolated/Scattered Showers And Storms On Tap

Patchy fog, showers and storms are all on tap today. The showers today into the weekend will be isolated to scattered, so the weekend will not be a washout but it will be warm with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Drier weather returns by Tuesday into the end of the week.

Stay tuned!

Lynette Charles

Friday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 11pm, then a slight chance of showers after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: Showers likely before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

