Morning fog, afternoon sunshine

Heat and humidity on the rise!
WMAR-2 News Patrick Pete has your Sunday forecast
Posted at 6:36 PM, Aug 28, 2022
Areas of fog will develop overnight but should mix out as we head through the mid/late morning. Mostly sunny skies dominate the afternoon as temperatures soar towards 90°. Humidity will be on the rise for the next couple of days—- causing heat indices to climb into the upper 90s/100s. Rain chances return Tuesday afternoon as a cold front approaches the area. A few thunderstorms are possible, but the risk for severe weather is on the lower end. A drying pattern dominates the rest of the 7-day forecast as temperatures hang out in the mid to upper 80s!

Your Forecast
Tonight Isolated showers before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.
Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 71. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday A chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Sunny, with a high near 89.
Wednesday Night Clear, with a low around 64.
Thursday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Thursday Night Clear, with a low around 62.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 84.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

