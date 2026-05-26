Morning fog; afternoon showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely to develop Tuesday afternoon, primarily for communities around Baltimore-southward. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Drier air late-week with more sunshine! Temperatures will range in the mid-70s this weekend with mostly dry skies!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 78.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.