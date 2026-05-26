Morning fog; afternoon showers

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely to develop Tuesday afternoon, primarily for communities around Baltimore-southward. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Drier air late-week with more sunshine! Temperatures will range in the mid-70s this weekend with mostly dry skies!
Have a sunny day!
7 Day Forecast:
Today A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.