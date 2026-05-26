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Morning fog; afternoon showers

Drier late-week...
Dense fog is expected once again tonight, with visibility dropping below a half mile in some spots. A stalled frontal boundary will bring scattered rain showers through Tuesday, followed by the chance for a few thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon as a trailing cold front moves through. This will mark a transition in our weather pattern from cool and wet to sunny and warm for the second half of the week.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Tuesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Keep an eye out for some patchy fog this morning. Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper-70s. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms are most likely to develop Tuesday afternoon, primarily for communities around Baltimore-southward. Showers and a few thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday. Drier air late-week with more sunshine! Temperatures will range in the mid-70s this weekend with mostly dry skies!

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming east around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight A chance of showers. Patchy fog. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 81.
Wednesday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Friday Sunny, with a high near 78.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 74.
Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 56.
Monday Sunny, with a high near 77.

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