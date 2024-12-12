More winter-like today

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Mostly sunny skies today with colder temperatures, in the upper-30s and low-40s. Blustery winds will make it feel like the low-30s. Sunshine is back heading into Thursday, but winds stay strong. It will be much colder with high temperatures struggling to even get into the 40s. The wind chill will feel like the 20s and 30s all day. It stays cold into Friday, but the wind will be much more manageable. Temperatures are back into the 40s for the weekend. Our next best shot at showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning. The start of next week will be much warmer.

Have a sunny day!

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind 5-15 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 49.

Sunday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 39.

Monday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54.

Monday Night Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday Rain likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 57.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Partly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.