More warm weather to close out the week

BALTIMORE — Kicking off your Friday with more of that spring-like weather as we see temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s with more sunshine to work with. Winds will still be on the breezy side but will slowly fizzle out as we head into the first half of the weekend. Saturday will be the best day to be outside during the weekend. Sunday will be a wet and cooler one as a system begins to slide through and bring in a cold rain with strong winds. Snow could be possible but it will be a wet snow that ends up not accumulating much due to the warm temperatures that hang around. This will even blend into early Monday morning for a bit of a wet commute. This will then fully dry out and the 50s return to kick off the new work week and another warming trend. Then, our eyes turn to Thursday as we see another weather maker that will bring some rain chances along with temperatures reaching the mid 60s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

WMAR

7 day forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. West wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. North wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday A chance of rain. Cloudy, with a high near 44. Light northeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night Rain likely, mainly before 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Thursday Rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 60%.